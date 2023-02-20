Cheema: Budget to meet people's expectations

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 19

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the government would present a people-friendly Budget focusing on education, health and other facilities for residents of Punjab.

“Since the formation of our government in Punjab, we have taken steps to fulfil our poll promises. We are working hard to present a people-friendly Budget, which would come up as per the expectations of residents” said Cheema in Sangrur.

“Our government has never made any unrealistic promises and residents should expect the same from the Budget also. The lack of required action by previous governments of Punjab was a big hurdle in the development of state,” he added.

Cheema alleged that Opposition leaders have become desperate seeing the performance of the AAP government in Punjab.

“We have taken strict action against smugglers of drugs. Residents would see more action against drugs in near future as we are committed to make state drug-free,” said Cheema.

