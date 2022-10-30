Daljit Singh Cheema, Surjit Singh Rakhra to meet Jagir Kaur today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 29

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has deputed two senior leaders to talk to former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur after her recent utterances against the prevalent culture in the party of naming the SGPC chief.

‘Withdraw HSGMC notification’ Daljit Singh Cheema asked the Haryana Government to withdraw notification for constitution of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC)

He said Sikhs of Haryana were opposing the composition of the HSGMC announced by the Khattar government

SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema and former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra said former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur was a senior leader of the party and had remained a member of the core committee of the party. They said they have talked to her on phone and will meet her personally tomorrow at her native village Begowal in Kapurthala to discuss the issue of the SGPC office bearers’ election.

“Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has assigned this duty to both of us and we will discuss the issue with her,” they said.

The two leaders today asked the Haryana Government to immediately withdraw notification for constitution of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) and said Sikhs of Haryana were opposing the composition of the HSGMC announced by the Khattar government.

They also pointed out that the way Baljit Singh Daduwal had opposed the notification showed that even the members of the HSGMC had not been consulted before the issuing of the ordinance.

