Punjab FM Harpal Singh Cheema seeks anticipatory bail

Chandigarh, May 8
At the time when AAP and BJP are at loggerheads over the arrest of their leaders in various cases, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has sought anticipatory bail in a case registered against him two years ago.
They were going towards the official residence of the then Chief Minister when they were stopped due to the imposition of Section 144. A woman constable alleged AAP workers instigated by the leaders threw stones on the police.
The police had booked 10 AAP leaders, including now CM Bhagwant Mann, Cheema, Aman Arora and others, for allegedly throwing stones at the police during a demonstration on January 10, 2020, opposite the MLA hostel here.
In his anticipatory bail application, Cheema denied charges levelled in the FIR and said he was falsely implicated in the case.
