Cheese, ghee samples fail quality test, 7 penalised

Fazilka, April 2
The cheese and ghee samples, collected by Food Safety Wing from dairies and shops in Fazilka, failed to qualify the quality test.
A local court today penalised seven persons in this regard.
Food Assistant Commissioner Manjinder Singh Dhillon said the department had taken several samples of cheese and ghee on different occasions and those were sent for quality test. However, during the analysis, seven samples failed the quality test, he added. A case was registered against offenders in the Court of Rakesh Kumar Popli, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Adjudicating Officer Food Safety, Fazilka.
Out of the seven offenders — Varinder Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Pardeep Kumar and Harpal Singh — six were penalised with a fine of Rs 25,000 each while the remaining one was fined of Rs 50,000.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...