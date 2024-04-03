Cheese, ghee samples fail quality test, 7 penalised

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 2

The cheese and ghee samples, collected by Food Safety Wing from dairies and shops in Fazilka, failed to qualify the quality test.

A local court today penalised seven persons in this regard.

Food Assistant Commissioner Manjinder Singh Dhillon said the department had taken several samples of cheese and ghee on different occasions and those were sent for quality test. However, during the analysis, seven samples failed the quality test, he added. A case was registered against offenders in the Court of Rakesh Kumar Popli, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Adjudicating Officer Food Safety, Fazilka.

Out of the seven offenders — Varinder Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Pardeep Kumar and Harpal Singh — six were penalised with a fine of Rs 25,000 each while the remaining one was fined of Rs 50,000.

