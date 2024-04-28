Chemists oppose move to allow sale of OTC medicines without licence

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 27

Punjab Chemists Association (PCA) has expressed deep concern over the Central Government’s proposal to permit the sale of drugs over-the-counter (OTC) without a valid licence in India.

As per the Centre’s proposal, over-the-counter drugs could be sold directly to a patient by anyone without requirement of a prescription from a healthcare professional.

PCA president Surinder Duggal said that such a move would contravene existing drug laws, pharmacy regulations and pertinent legal frameworks, including directives from the Supreme Court.

The association president said that allowing over-the-counter drugs without proper regulations poses serious threats such as dangerous self-medication and drug abuse, increased risk of drug reactions, proliferation of counterfeit drugs, compromised standards of medication storage and inadequate pharmacovigilance measures.

Duggal said that bodies such as All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has also submitted a memorandum to Health Minister of India, Principal Health Secretary, Drug Controller General of India, Director General of Health Services and other competent authorities demanding to revoke the proposal.

Duggal said that the government should consider the multifaceted implications of the proposal and emphasised that the unregulated availability of medication in general and grocery stores does not serve the best interest of the society.

Over-the-counter drugs

Over-the-counter (OTC) medicines are meant to treat common issues such as cold, discomfort, allergies, etc. The Central Government has proposed to bring OTC medications through an amendment to the Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations and allow its sale in retail market without the need for a prescription.

