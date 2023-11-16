Chhath Puja spl train gets delayed, passengers protest

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 15

A large contingent of the GRP was rushed to the Sirhind railway station last night to control irritated Bihar-bound passengers, who were protesting against the non-arrival of the Chhath Puja special train, which managed to reach the railway station at 3 am.

The passengers got annoyed as the special train meant to take passengers for Chhath Puja did not arrive even after repeated announcements that it was running late and would reach the station shortly. But all of a sudden at 9 pm there were rumours that it had been cancelled and the passengers got angry and started raising slogans. Some of the youths even pelted a passenger train with stones which had arrived on the platform. The railway police tried to pacify them, but to no avail.

The passengers said they had booked expensive tickets many days ago. On the other hand, railway officials assured them that their tickets were valid for the next day also.

Gurdarshan Singh, in charge of police station, Sirhind GRP, said due to some rumour the passengers got agitated and started protesting. He said the special train arrived at 3am and all passengers boarded it. He added that the situation was under control and no case had been registered.

