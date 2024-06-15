Chief Secretary lays thrust on fiscal management

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Friday chaired a programme steering review meeting on the World Bank-funded BFAIR project to improve the financial health of the state by increasing revenue generation and managing expenses more effectively.

Chairing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said the main aim was to enhance the state’s financial management and institutional capacity. Emphasising on the importance of timely completion and adherence to guidelines, Verma called for intensified collaboration and proactive measures to ensure the project’s success. He underscored need for implementing e-governance platforms for better service delivery and strengthening the capacity of municipal institutions.

The Chief Secretary said the sole aim was to ensure optimum utilisation of the resources for the welfare of the state and prosperity of its people. He said the state government was committed for the well being of Punjab for which financial prudence is utmost important. He asked the officers to ensure that every single penny of the state government was judiciously utilised for the welfare of the state.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.