Chief Secretary seeks report from DGP on Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

DGP Gaurav Yadav has been asked by the government to file a report on the interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi flashed on a television channel yesterday.

Chief Secretary VK Janjua said, “We have asked the DGP to investigate the details of the interview and submit a report, particularly about the place and time of the recording”

At the same time, senior officials in the Jail Department said Bishnoi had refused to divulge any details of the interview.

Bathinda Jail Superintendent ND Negi said, “This video is not from either Bathinda jail where the prisoner is lodged or from any other jail in Punjab. He is at present confined in the high-security zone of the Bathinda jail. If anyone is caught spreading fake news maligning the image of the Punjab Prisons administration, action will be initiated.”

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today slammed the AAP government over deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Sukhbir said, “CM Bhagwant Mann does not have any moral authority to run the government as he has failed as the Home Minister. It seems that the gangsters are running the state.”

Reacting to an interview given by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to a TV channel, Sukhbir said, “It is clear that the interview was given when the gangster was lodged in the Bathinda jail. This only shows that the gangsters are not only using mobile phones freely, but are openly boasting of killing their opponents and demanding extortions.”

There is a complete breakdown of law and order in the state and Mann has lost the moral right to continue in the CM office, said Sukhbir, adding that the gangster claimed that he had planned the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Recently, members of the Bishnoi gang had killed their rival gang members in the jail and were using prisons to execute murders.