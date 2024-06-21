Chief Secy for multi-pronged plan to wipe out drug menace in state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

After public outcry over deaths due to drug overdose, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has batted for a multi-pronged strategy based on principles of coordination and cooperation among all key departments for wiping out the menace from the state.

Verma held a meeting a day after the CM cracked the whip by ordering transfer of about 10,000 police officials after reports of a nexus between cops and drug peddlers.

Chairing the meeting of the top brass of the civil and police administration, the Chief Secretary laid stress on identifying the hotspots of drugs in the state along with taking strict action against the chemists selling banned drugs.

