Punjab Chief Secy Anurag Verma meets DCs

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: To check preparedness with regard to the flood exigency, a meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Punjab, Anurag Verma was held to review the status of flood works and preparations for the monsoon season. The meeting was attended by all DCs. TNS

182 kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: The police arrested Mukhtiar Singh of Guruharsahai and Raj Singh of Noorshah with 175-kg poppy husk in Sriganganagar. The police also arrested Phalodi resident Shyamsunder with seven kg of poppy husk. TNS

Illicit liquor confiscated

Sangrur: A team of the CIA staff conducted a raid at a house of a liquor seller at Longowal village and seized 120 bottles. The police said Makhan Singh sold liquor at his house at high prices. The Lehra police also arrested Tapinder Singh with 20 bottles of illicit liquor.