Punjab Chief Secy Anurag Verma meets DCs

Chandigarh: To check preparedness with regard to the flood exigency, a meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Punjab, Anurag Verma was held to review the status of flood works and preparations for the monsoon season. The meeting was attended by all DCs. TNS
182 kg poppy husk seized
Abohar: The police arrested Mukhtiar Singh of Guruharsahai and Raj Singh of Noorshah with 175-kg poppy husk in Sriganganagar. The police also arrested Phalodi resident Shyamsunder with seven kg of poppy husk. TNS
Illicit liquor confiscated
Sangrur: A team of the CIA staff conducted a raid at a house of a liquor seller at Longowal village and seized 120 bottles. The police said Makhan Singh sold liquor at his house at high prices. The Lehra police also arrested Tapinder Singh with 20 bottles of illicit liquor.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’
To take oath for 3rd time as PM tomorrow, will equal Nehru’s...
Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF
FIR lodged; farmers want actor booked too over remarks
Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter
Former Punjab DSP given life sentence