Child trafficking: Cops conduct raids in Mansa

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 2

After busting a child trafficking racket with the arrest of four accused recently, the police conducted raids in search of the kingpin of the gang in Mansa and other places.

The police on Tuesday recovered a 5-day-old child from the gang’s possession. The accused who have been arrested are: Charanvir Singh and his wife Parvinder Kaur, and Manjinder Singh and his wife Parvinder Kaur.

A senior police official said they were raiding many possible hideouts in the state in search of kingpin who engaged these couples to work for him in identifying the poor parents of infants and convince them to sell their children. He said they suspected more such couples could be involved in the racket spread across the state.