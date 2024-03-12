Chilli processing plant to come up in Abohar: Punjab agri minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 11

Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian today said Punjab Agro would set up a chilli processing plant in Abohar.

Khudian inaugurated a fish seed farm constructed at a cost of Rs 10.10 crore at Killianwali village.

He said it’s the 16th government fish seed farm and spread on 15 acres. As many as 42,031 acres are under fish farming, besides covering over 1,315 acres under shrimp farming.

The Agriculture Minister said one shrimp training centre, 11 feed mills and seven laboratories have also been made operational.

The minister pointed out that the Fisheries Department had provided financial assistance of Rs 23 crore to 431 beneficiaries under various projects.

Khudian said the construction of Malwa Canal along the Rajasthan Feeder Canal would irrigate over 1,78,000 acres of land in Fazilka, Faridkot and Bathinda districts.

