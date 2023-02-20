China-made drone recovered near international border in Punjab’s Fazilka sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 20

A Chinese-made drone was recovered near the International Border in Fazilka in a joint operation by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police on Monday.

“On February 20, at about 9.30 am, based on specific information, teams of the BSF and CIA Fazilka launched a search operation in the area of New Hasta Kalan village in Fazilka district,” a BSF officer said.

During a thorough search, the joint team recovered a quadcopter, identified as DJI Matrice 300 RTK (made in China), from an open area on the outskirts of the village, he added.

Further search operation in the vicinity is under way.

Over the past few days, there have been several instances of drones, narcotics and weapons being recovered by the security agencies along the International Border in Punjab.