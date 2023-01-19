 Chinese-made arms dropped by Pak drone : The Tribune India

Chinese-made arms dropped by Pak drone

Infiltrated 11 km into Indian territory

Chinese-made arms dropped by Pak drone

Arms & ammunition seized by the BSF in Gurdaspur district.



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, January 18

The BSF today seized Chinese-made weapons dropped by a Pakistani Drone in the frontier village Uncha Takala in the district last night.

Interestingly the BSF did not share information of the drone’s flight and subsequent arms cache with the Punjab Police. The Gurdaspur police, later on its own, conducted a search operation which yielded nothing. Under normal circumstances, a joint search is carried out by both security agencies.

BSF DIG Prabhakar Joshi said four Chinese-manufactured pistols, 47 rounds and eight magazines were found in the agriculture fields during a search.

He added that the consignment bore the name of ‘Norinco.’ “Later, we got to know that the arms and ammunition were manufactured by China North Industries Group Corporation going by the acronym ‘Norinco’,” he said.

An official said ‘Norinco’ is a Chinese state-owned defence corporation that manufactures a diverse range of commercial and military products. It is said to be one of the world’s largest defence contractors.

The DIG added that his troops were carrying out a training session at the Ambedkar play ground in the village when they heard a humming sound. “Later, my jawans fired 17 rounds at the drone which then flew towards Pakistan. A search of the adjoining agriculture fields revealed that the drone, before making its about-turn, had dropped the arms cache,” he said.

According to sources, what is worrying the security agencies is the fact that the drone managed to infiltrate 11 km inside the Indian territory.

Officials say last night’s incident has spurned a combing operation among villages that are located near the international border. “Generations of these villagers have been involved in drug-trafficking. It is possible that some of these people may have been the recipients of the arms cache. We are checking their antecedents,” he said.

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

