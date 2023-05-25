Chintpurni college debarred from fresh MBBS admissions

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, May 24

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has refused permission to Chintpurni Medical College, Pathankot, to admit MBBS students for 2023-24 session. During an inspection, the NMC had found serious deficiencies in terms of faculty, patient load and infrastructure

The NMC has made it clear that the recognition of the college is conditional. Earlier, the college was debarred from admitting students for two academic years 2017-18 and 2018-19. Following that the students of previous batches had been shifted to different medical colleges.

Will resolve issues They found some deficiencies. We will overcome these. We are hopeful that the NMC will allows us to admit the fresh batch after fresh inspection. — Swaran Salaria, Chairman, Medical College

A couple of months back, an inspection by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences had found glaring deficiencies in patient load as well as required faculty and infrastructure. It was found that the college had been charging students beyond the prescribed fee without providing adequate facilities.

Following that the government had written to the NMC that the college was playing with the future of the students. The government had written to the NMC to thoroughly inquire into the functioning of the college.

Last month, in a letter to the NMC Director, Punjab Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Anurag Agarwal called it a matter of grave concern that the college, which had been granted permission by the NMC, was not complying with the statutory regulations and guidelines.

Chairman of the college Swaran Salaria said his college was not alone which had been disapproved. “It found some deficiencies. We will overcome these. We are hopeful that the NMC will allows us to admit the fresh batch after some undertaking or fresh inspection,” he said.

Happened earlier too

Earlier too, the college was debarred from admitting students for two academic years 2017-18 and 2018-19.