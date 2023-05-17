Chintpurni Medical College, Pathankot, cuts hostel fee, mess charges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

After overcharging hostel fee from MBBS students for months, the management of Chintpurni Medical College, Pathankot, has succumbed to the pressure of parents and reduced not only the hostel fee, but also accepted various demands.

Agreed despite financial implications }We want to run the college. Keeping in mind the interest of the students, the management has agreed to their demands despite huge financial implications. Swaran Salaria, Chairman, College Management Committee

As per decision taken on May 14 at a joint meeting of parents and the management, the mess, electricity and other college charges would be reduced to 20,000 per month from June 1.

Apart from that, the college management has agreed to charge the tuition fee as per government norms. Besides, it has also been decided that two students from each batch will be part of the mess committee.

Vehicles of all students going on leave or joining back and their parents will be allowed till hostel gate of the college.

Swaran Salaria, chairman of the college management committee, said they wanted to run the college and, keeping in mind the interest of the students, agreed to their demands despite the huge financial implications.

The college management had been charging Rs 3.78 lakh every year as hostel fee, which was three times more than the fee fixed by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot. Following the reports of the inflated fee, the BFUHS had flagged serious deficiencies in the college infrastructure and sent the report to Punjab Government. Last month, the government had written to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to inquire into the functioning of Chintpurni Medical College (now White Medical College), Pathankot.