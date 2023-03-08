Chintpurni road work to start from April 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

The work on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road will start from April 1.

Addressing a press conference, Revenue Minister and Hoshiarpur MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sanctioned Rs 13.74 crore for the construction of the road. Tenders had also been floated. Ppeople of the Doaba area, especially Hoshiarpur, were disappointed because of the dilapidated condition of the road. The previous governments did not pay any heed to the serious issue.

He said this road was important because many people pass used this road to visit the important places like Chintapurni, Jawalamukhi, Kangra and Chamunda Devi.

