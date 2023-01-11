Chorus to punish 'corrupt' gets louder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

The chorus to punish “corrupt” officials today got louder as more social and political organisations joined the protest of Punjab Against Corruption, an NGO.

Earlier in the day, three organisations Punjab Against Corruption, Philips Employees Union and Punjabi Manch held a protest in front of headquarters of the Vigilance Bureau in Mohali. The organisations burnt the effigies of corrupt officials and raised slogans.

Addressing a gathering, they threatened that if the Chief Minister bowed down before the associations of officers, they would take the fight to streets of Punjab.