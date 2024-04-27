Chowk in Lahore may finally get named after martyr Bhagat Singh

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, April 26

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of Lahore High Court, on Friday took up a contempt petition filed by Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, chairman of Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan, for not naming Shadman Chowk after martyr Bhagat Singh.

Qureshi, whose family had migrated from Abohar to Lahore in August 1947, said that Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Lahore DC Rafia Haider and administrator of city district government were listed as parties in the petition.

During the hearing, Imran Khan, Punjab Assistant Advocate General assured the court that the notification of Bhagat Singh Chowk will be issued soon and reasonable time should be given for it. The petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Khalid Zaman Khan Kakar said that there is already a lot of delay in implementing the orders of the court.

The court allowed a short adjournment and fixed the further hearing of this case to June 7.

Qureshi said that in the contempt of court case, the stand taken by him was approved by Justice Shahid Jameel Khan on September 5, 2018. The court had instructed the city district government to name Shadman Chowk after Bhagat Singh, but despite the passage of six years, the administration has not yet named the chowk after Bhagat Singh.

The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation has been celebrating Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day and birthday at Shadman Chowk, which was a part of the jail when Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death, Qureshi said.

