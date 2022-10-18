Christians demand arrest of Sikh activist Amritpal Singh, lodge protest at Jalandhar's PAP Chowk

Jalandhar, October 17
The Christian community on Monday organised a massive one-hour protest at PAP Chowk here blocking the traffic of commuters from Amritsar, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, besides Jalandhar.
The protest was organised by the Masih Action Committee over the recent alleged comments made by Sikh activist Amritpal Singh against Jesus Christ. The protest saw a huge participation of women holding placards reading ‘Jesus is the God’, ‘Stop atrocities against Christians’ and ‘Masih Ekta Zindabad’.
It was decided in a meeting at a church in Khambra last evening that they would only hold a protest along the chowk on service lane and not block the traffic.
At around 10 am, they started gathering at the PAP Chowk but as the number of people started swelling, they chose to block one lane of the road from Rama Mandi Chowk side to PAP Chowk for an hour around 1 pm.
Several vehicles, including buses, cars and school vehicles started getting stuck.
DCPs Jagmohan Singh and Jaskiranjit Singh Teja reached the site and tried to pacify the protestors. Hamid Masih, president of the Punjab Christian Movement, said, “We demand that an FIR be lodged against Amritpal Singh under 295A of the IPC for hurting our religious sentiments and trying to disturb communal harmony. We met Police Commissioner later in the evening and he assured us of arranging a meeting with the DGP or Chief Secretary by tomorrow or the day after.”
