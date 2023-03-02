Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 1

Members of the Christian community today staged a dharna at the District Administrative Complex and demanded allocation of a burial ground and five per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions.

Lawrence Chaudhary, chief, Christian National Front, said, the state government had failed to provide sites for graveyards under the Common Village Land Act.

“Due to the absence of a burial ground, one has to bury bodies of their dear ones at distant places,” said Chaudhary, adding that residential plots should also be allotted to its members under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Members of the community submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard. They also sought Rs 500 crore social and economic package in the Budget and creation of the Christian regiment in the Army.