Christians protest over clashes in Manipur

Ludhiana, July 30
Members of the Christian community held a peaceful protest at Jalandhar Bypass here on Sunday to express solidarity with the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur.
Community leader Albert Dua, who led the protest, accused the BJP-led Central and Manipur state governments of targeting the Christian community every now and then and being indifferent to their progress and contribution to the nation.
The protesters submitted a memorandum meant for higher authorities to the police, and accused the Central and Manipur state governments of inaction to tackle the conflict.
