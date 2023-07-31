Christians protest over clashes in Manipur

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 30

Members of the Christian community held a peaceful protest at Jalandhar Bypass here on Sunday to express solidarity with the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur.

Community leader Albert Dua, who led the protest, accused the BJP-led Central and Manipur state governments of targeting the Christian community every now and then and being indifferent to their progress and contribution to the nation.

The protesters submitted a memorandum meant for higher authorities to the police, and accused the Central and Manipur state governments of inaction to tackle the conflict.

#BJP #Manipur