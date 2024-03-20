Tarun Chugh takes on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for ignoring ED summons

Chandigarh, March 19
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for defying the agencies, which have been investigating the charge of corruption against him.
In a statement here, Chugh said the ED had issued him summons for the ninth time but he had been defying these. He said it reflected how Kejriwal had been insulting the constitutional offices to escape the interrogation.
“Ïf he is confident that he has done no irregularity as a Chief Minister, where is the reason for him to disobey the ED summons for the last six months?,” asked Chugh. He said at a time when most of his senior ministers were behind the bars for their involvement in corruption, Kejriwal, as head of the entire team, is trying to escape the interrogation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...