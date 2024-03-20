Tarun Chugh takes on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for ignoring ED summons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for defying the agencies, which have been investigating the charge of corruption against him.

In a statement here, Chugh said the ED had issued him summons for the ninth time but he had been defying these. He said it reflected how Kejriwal had been insulting the constitutional offices to escape the interrogation.

“Ïf he is confident that he has done no irregularity as a Chief Minister, where is the reason for him to disobey the ED summons for the last six months?,” asked Chugh. He said at a time when most of his senior ministers were behind the bars for their involvement in corruption, Kejriwal, as head of the entire team, is trying to escape the interrogation.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Tarun Chugh