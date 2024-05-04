Malerkotla: CIA nabs two with 1.5 kg opium, 29 kg poppy husk

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 3

The Mahorana CIA wing of Malerkotla district police claimed to have broken the supply chain for narcotics when it seized drugs being smuggled from a neighbouring state under the guise of transportation of commercial goods.

Around 1.5 kg of opium and 29 kg of poppy husk were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Mandeep Singh Billa of Kailon village, and Rehman Khan Manna of Sikandarpura village, under Sandaur police station.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the consignment of narcotics recovered from the truck (PB 04 AE 8805) from the outskirts of Dugri village on Malerkotla-Khanna Road could be linked to the ensuing Lok Sabha election. But the police action has dashed sinister designs of notorious drug peddlers who were probably waiting for the demand for opium and poppy to rise during the elections.

Following a tip-off about illegal activities of the accused, Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur claimed that the success of the action had shocked drug peddlers ahead of the elections. Prompt action taken by the team, supervised by SP (D) Vaibhav Sehgal, DSP (I) Satish Kumar and in-charge CIA Harjinder Singh, was appreciated.

Cautioning anti-social elements to either stop their illegal activities or leave the area, Kaur said, “Malerkotla police is committed to zero tolerance to drug abuse and drug peddling. We have already taken proactive measurers by intensifying patrolling and search of vehicles to check the entry of contrabands.”

The Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur added that the police remand of the accused had been taken so that their links could be established and more recoveries made in due course of time.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla