Posting communal harmony pictures from Malerkotla's Eid celebration, Bhagwant Mann says hatred can't vitiate Punjab's atmosphere

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

In an apparent reference to the recent communal clashes in Patiala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday took to Twitter to share pictures of himself celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in Malerkotla.

He said those having bad intentions for Punjab can’t vitiate the state's atmosphere with communal violence.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਗੁਰੂਆਂ, ਪੀਰਾਂ, ਫਕੀਰਾਂ, ਸ਼ਾਇਰਾਂ ਤੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਦੀ ਧਰਤੀ ਹੈ...ਇਹ ਉਪਜਾਊ ਧਰਤੀ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਇੱਥੇ ਨਫਰਤ ਦੇ ਬੀਜ ਕਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਉਗਦੇ।



ਇਹ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪ ਜਵਾਬ ਦੇ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਜੋ ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਤੇ ਮਾੜੀ ਅੱਖ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਨੇ pic.twitter.com/5PGzk2N5aU — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 3, 2022

Mann wrote: “Punjab is the land of gurus, saints, fakirs, poets and martyrs...It is a fertile land but the seeds of hatred never grow here. These pictures are an apt answer to those who only think bad of Punjab.”