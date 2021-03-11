Posting communal harmony pictures from Malerkotla's Eid celebration, Bhagwant Mann says hatred can't vitiate Punjab's atmosphere

Chandigarh, May 3
In an apparent reference to the recent communal clashes in Patiala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday took to Twitter to share pictures of himself celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in Malerkotla.
He said those having bad intentions for Punjab can’t vitiate the state's atmosphere with communal violence.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਗੁਰੂਆਂ, ਪੀਰਾਂ, ਫਕੀਰਾਂ, ਸ਼ਾਇਰਾਂ ਤੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਦੀ ਧਰਤੀ ਹੈ...ਇਹ ਉਪਜਾਊ ਧਰਤੀ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਇੱਥੇ ਨਫਰਤ ਦੇ ਬੀਜ ਕਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਉਗਦੇ।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 3, 2022
ਇਹ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪ ਜਵਾਬ ਦੇ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਜੋ ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਤੇ ਮਾੜੀ ਅੱਖ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਨੇ pic.twitter.com/5PGzk2N5aU
Mann wrote: “Punjab is the land of gurus, saints, fakirs, poets and martyrs...It is a fertile land but the seeds of hatred never grow here. These pictures are an apt answer to those who only think bad of Punjab.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested