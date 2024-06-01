Civic body officials pull down poll campaign hoardings

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 31

Municipal Corporation teams have removed hoardings, flex boards and banners related to the Lok Sabha election campaign from the city after canvassing ended.

MC sanitary inspectors Kartar Singh and Jaswinder Singh said on the Election Commission’s directive, a drive continued till late night on Thursday to remove political hoardings and banners.

Besides, District Magistrates of Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in neighbouring Rajasthan have ordered closure of liquor vends for 72 hours within three km distance from the interstate border.

Fazilka District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sonu Duggal inspected DAV College from where the polling parties were to depart for their destinations.

