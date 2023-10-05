Punjab Civil Sectt gets new pic of Sikh shrine Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today unveiled the new photograph of Golden Temple at the Punjab Civil Secretariat-I here.

The 29-foot-long and 11-foot high picture has been installed after replacing the photo of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, which had been mounted there decades back. The Department of Information and Public Relations had shown a number of pictures of Golden Temple to the Chief Minister before he selected this photo. This picture has been printed on a special translucent sheet and will be illuminated with more than 150 LED lights installed at its back.

The Chief Minister said that he had not merely come here today for the inauguration of this picture “but to express gratitude to the Almighty for giving us enormous strength to serve the state by bestowing this service on us”.

