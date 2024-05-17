Clarify if you are with BJP or SAD: Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu to Manpreet Badal

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 16

Congress candidate from the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, today asked former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal to clarify on his allegiance to the BJP.

In a statement released today, Sidhu referenced reports circulating in various media outlets regarding Manpreet’s recent political engagements and called upon Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar to provide clarity on the matter.

Sidhu criticised Manpreet for what he described as a tendency to betray his party. He recalled instances such as during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Manpreet’s sister-in-law, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, contested against Congress candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Bathinda. Sidhu alleged that Manpreet had supported SAD, leading to a political setback for the Congress in the region.

Sidhu alleged a quid pro quo arrangement between him and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. He alleged that in the 2022 Assembly elections, Manpreet was helped by SAD from Bathinda. That led Sarup Chand Singla to depart from SAD.

Asserting the electorate’s growing awareness of the Badal family’s tactics, Sidhu expressed confidence in the Congress’ prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bathinda, predicting a significant victory.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Manpreet Badal