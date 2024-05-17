Clarify if you are with BJP or SAD: Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu to Manpreet Badal

Bathinda, May 16
Congress candidate from the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, today asked former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal to clarify on his allegiance to the BJP.
In a statement released today, Sidhu referenced reports circulating in various media outlets regarding Manpreet’s recent political engagements and called upon Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar to provide clarity on the matter.
Sidhu criticised Manpreet for what he described as a tendency to betray his party. He recalled instances such as during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Manpreet’s sister-in-law, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, contested against Congress candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Bathinda. Sidhu alleged that Manpreet had supported SAD, leading to a political setback for the Congress in the region.
Sidhu alleged a quid pro quo arrangement between him and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. He alleged that in the 2022 Assembly elections, Manpreet was helped by SAD from Bathinda. That led Sarup Chand Singla to depart from SAD.
Asserting the electorate’s growing awareness of the Badal family’s tactics, Sidhu expressed confidence in the Congress’ prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bathinda, predicting a significant victory.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday