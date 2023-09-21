Clarify stance on Trudeau’s claim: Akal Takht to govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

Taking cognisance of the souring diplomatic relationship between India and Canada over the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Akal Takht today demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify the government stance in Parliament over the allegations levelled by the Justin Trudeau government.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “Both Canada and India need to join hands, so that the truth could prevail. The relations between the two countries should remain cordial.” Meanwhile, American Sikh Caucus Committee coordinator Dr Pritpal Singh sought security of Sikh leaders living in the US.

#Akal Takht #Canada #Justin Trudeau #Narendra Modi #SGPC #Sikhs