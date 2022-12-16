Hoshiarpur: Clash at Cholang barrier

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 15

A clash took place between farmers and toll workers at Cholang toll plaza on National Highway-1A on Thursday afternoon when members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee reached here to close the toll plazas.

Police teams had to intervene to stop the scuffle as people from both sides got hurt in the scuffle.

The members of the committee had been sitting on a dharna in front of the DC offices for demands regarding MSPs for crops, compensation for losses and other issues for the past 20 days. As the farmers were to reach here by afternoon, a large number of toll employees had gathered at the toll plaza. To avoid any dispute or untoward incident, police personnel were also deployed from different police stations.

A farmer leader said they had come to protest peacefully as per the programme but on the instigation of the government and an MLA, there was a confrontation.

On the other hand, Harvinder Pal Singh Sonu, who was leading the toll employees, said that the members of the farmers’ organisation had beaten up the employees while threatening them. He has demanded action from the police and the administration.

Dasuya SDM Ojaswi Alankar reached the spot and convinced the toll workers and farmers to convey their message to the government in a peaceful manner and pacified the tense atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the farmers were successful in closing the toll gates.

