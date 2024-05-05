Clash between two groups leaves 4 students injured, 15 booked

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 4

A student of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, sustained bullet injuries in firing, while three other youths got minor injuries in a violent clash between two groups of students at the Law Gate near the university in the wee hours of today.

All four injured were taken to the Civil Hospital here, but one seriously injured student, Satyam Panwar (21), a resident of Noida, was referred to Jalandhar hospital.

Chief Medical Officer Lehimber Ram said the other three, Yash Rathi, Adarsh Tripathi and Prikshit, were discharged after getting first-aid. The Superintendent of the Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti reached the spot around 4 am.

As per reports, Satyam, a PG near the PG Law Gate, LPU, along with his other classmates was roaming near in the area when a Bihar migrant Jai Muni Ratnam (25), who had been rusticated from the LPU along with three youths came on a motorcycle and started quarrelling. This ensued into a clash, in which Ratnam fired at Satyam. He sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and right arm.

Following this, the assailant managed to flee. Some people took him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors referred him to Jalandhar.

Two companions of Ratnam suffered minor injuries and have been identified as Prikishat Rana and Adarsh Tripathi, both of BBA LLB, semester IV, LPU. One more youth Yash Rathi, also of the same university, sustained injuries. All three were taken to the Civil Hospital and discharged later after first-aid.

The police found two shells of cartridges from the spot. Four youths, including Prikshit and Adarsh, have been taken into custody for further investigation.

Later in the evening, the Satnampura (Phagwara) Police registered a case under Sections 160, 307, 148, 149, IPC, and Arms Act against 15 youths, including 13 identified, on the charges of hooliganism and creating ruckus near the LPU here in the wee hours. Those booked have been identified as Ratnam, Sarfaraj, Jasin Chaudhary, Adarsh Tripathi, Prikshit, Gaurav Gautam, Aman Chaudhary, Satyam, Yash Rathi, Ajij Prajapati, Kuldip Dagar, Arpit and Megh Raj.

