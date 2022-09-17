Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used

Faridkot, September 17
Armed clash between two rival groups over the control of a gurdwara in Faridkot on Saturday left many injured. During the fight between two groups, kirpans and sharp-edged weapons were allegedly used within the gurdwara premises.
It is alleged that some of the accused even picked up the kirpan lying near ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib in the gurdwara to attack the opponents.
A woman devotee, who suffered serious injuries in this clash, was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here.
The police have taken three persons in custody and a criminal case under Sections 295, 354-B, 324, 323, 506, 148, 149 of IPC has been registered against nine persons.
Panicked by the incident, many devotees who had gathered in the gurdwara on the occasion of ‘Sangrand’, fled from the spot.
On the complaint of Prabhjeet Kaur, an injured devotee, the police have registered a criminal case against Thana Singh, former president of the gurdwara, Harbans Singh Bhau, Gurjant Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Amarjot Singh, Joginder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Channa Bhau and Punjab Singh.
Sources revealed that two groups were in a legal fight over the management control of this gurdwara situated in Jarman Colony in Faridkot for some time. Former president of the gurdwara management committee, Thana Singh, is in dispute with Jaswant Singh, the incumbent president and a case regarding this dispute for the control over the management of the gurdwara is pending in a local court.
Faridkot DSP Jasmeet Singh said a case has been registered on the complaint of Prabhjeet Kaur and three persons were rounded up. The police were investigating the matter.
Gurvinder Kaur, SGPC member of the area, said the fight within gurdwara premises and use of kirpan was a serious religious misconduct and the SGPC will take necessary action in this regard.
