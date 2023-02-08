Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali-Chandigarh border

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 8

A high-voltage clash broke out on Wednesday between Chandigarh Police and protesters seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Chandigarh-Mohali border. Protesters were moving towards Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s house and police had to use water cannons to stop them.

Several chowks across Mohali were blocked by protesting farmers. Several vehicles were vandalised too.

Protesters, which include religious leaders, farmer groups, were seen making angry speeches from the stage at the protest site.

At least one bus, three police gypsies, a bike and a water tank was vandalized in the clash. Youths pelted stones at the windshields of the vehicles and deflated tyres. Bricks and stones were seen littered on the road after the incident.

Eyewitness said some of the youths, brandishing swords, charged towards police personnel. However, there is no report of anyone being injured till now. The clash flared up after protesters tried to move towards the Chandigarh side. Cops tried to disperse the youth which enraged the protesters. Anti-riot police in full gear was seen at the spot.

Hundreds of protesters are staging an agitation at Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7 demanding release of Bandi Singhs.

