Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Chandigarh, April 10
A student of Class 11 died after he allegedly crashed his car into a tree on Tuesday.
He was allegedly driving at a high speed of 140 km per hour.
Uday Partap Singh had also potsed a video on Instagram showing the speedometer.
More details awaited.
