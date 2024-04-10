Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

A student of Class 11 died after he allegedly crashed his car into a tree on Tuesday.

He was allegedly driving at a high speed of 140 km per hour.

Uday Partap Singh had also potsed a video on Instagram showing the speedometer.

More details awaited.

