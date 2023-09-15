Class certificate fee draws Punjab teachers’ ire

Chandigarh, September 14

The Punjab School Education Board’s decision to hike various certificate fee as well as introduction of certificate fee for Class V has led to resentment among teachers.

Teachers unions have called it a violation of the Right to Education, which ensures free and compulsory education to all children in the age group of six to 14 years.

The board has introduced Rs 200 as certificate fee for Class V. The fee for issuance of certificates for Class VIII, X and XII has also been increased to two-and-a-half times which is from Rs 100 to Rs 250.

The Democratic Teachers Front said the board was blatantly flouting the right to free and compulsory education up to the eighth standard by charging Rs 200 for giving pass certificates.

Vikramdev Singh of the DTF said a few years ago, no fee was charged by the board for issuing certificates. Students from poor families were unable to pay this fee. He said with such decisions of the board, the dropout rate would increase and the possibility of more children from poor families being deprived of education would also increase.

PSEB Chairman Dr Satbir Bedi said the board was in deficit of Rs 106 crore and the fee was not increased for the past several years. “As far as the issue of certificate of Class V is concerned, earlier it was optional, so we will charge from the students who will ask for the certificate. We noticed that a majority of students would ask for the certificate after payment. Now we have made it part of the system,” she said. — TNS

