Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

In keeping with the huge demand from the students, parents and the teachers to schedule the summer holidays on the pattern of previous year, Punjab Education Department has reconsidered its decision as per the directions of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and decided that the classes in the offline mode would be held from May 15th to May 31st, 2022 in all the government, aided, private schools while the summer holidays have been scheduled from June 1 to June 30.

In a press communique here today, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that due to the offline classes not being held owing to the Covid-19 pandemic during the last 2 years, the students' studies had been adversely affected. Hence, it was the demand of the parents as well as the students to schedule summer holidays as before and desist from the online classes. He also said that from 15th till 31st May, 2022 the primary school timings would be from 7 AM to 11 AM while the Middle/High/Senior Secondary schools would be open from 7 AM till 12:30 PM.

Divulging more, Meet Hayer said that during the course of his daily visits to the schools, he has received the feedback that the studies should continue like this in the schools till May 31st. He further added that due to the demand from all the quarters, the Education Department has decided to schedule the summer holidays from June 1 to June 30.