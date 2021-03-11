Classrooms for jail inmates soon

Chandigarh, August 18
As part of the Punjab Government’s mission to transform lives of jail inmates and enable them join the social mainstream as reformed persons, the Department of Jails is planning to construct classrooms with a capacity to accommodate 50 students in each prison in order to provide a learning environment for prisoners.
This was stated by Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains today. “Initially, two to three classrooms will be constructed in each jail. If more rooms are needed in the future, suitable space will be identified for them,” said minister.
“Libraries are also being expanded in prisons. The idea is to inculcate a habit of learning and education and to provide inmates an opportunity to utilise their time in prison in a productive manner,” the minister added.
Currently, jail inmates have been divided under ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C” categories on the basis of their education qualification. In all, 271 prisoners of A category are quite illiterate. They are being taught to read and write under the SCERT programme of the Punjab Government.
The B category inmates, eligible and interested to appear in Class 10th/12th board examination, are enrolled with the National Institute of Open Schooling. At present, 75 inmates have been enrolled in this category.
Similarly, the C category comprises 49 inmates, who have passed Class XII. They are motivated to enrol in graduation courses of various disciplines offered by Jagat Guru Nanak State Open University, Patiala.
Inmates are also given an opportunity to enrol in other reputed universities such as the IGNOU, Delhi, for graduation in disciplines of their choice.
