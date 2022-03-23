Clear dues of cane growers, says Partap Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Former Rajya Sabha MP and Qadian MLA Partap Bajwa has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure that the pending dues of sugarcane farmers are released.

In a letter to the CM, Bajwa urged him to issue directions to state officials to make these payments to the sugarcane farmers’ at the earliest.

He pointed out that the delay in payments to the sugarcane farmers was in violation of the provisions of Clause 15A of the Punjab Sugarcane (Regulation of Purchase and Supply) Act-1953 and the Sugarcane Control Order-1966. The 2021-22 cane growing season is almost over in Punjab.

The cooperative sugar mills have been unable to release even 50 per cent of the total dues owed to the farmers. The arrears of the cooperative mills as on March 18 stood at Rs 280.70 crore.

Similarly, private sugar mills are yet to pay Rs 513 crore to farmers. “I wish to mention here that Dhuri Sugar Mills, which falls under your constituency is yet to release Rs 85 lakh to cane growers for the 2020-21 season and Rs 19 crore for the 2021-22 season,” he wrote.

The Government of Punjab had announced an increase in the SAP of sugarcane to Rs 360 per quintal for the 2021-2022 season from the earlier rate of Rs 310. The government also agreed to share Rs 35 per quintal with private sugar mills.