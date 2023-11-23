Clear stand on New Education Policy, says SAD

Chandigarh, November 22
The alleged implementation of Centre’s New Education Policy by the state government in higher education has created a controversy in the state.
Former Education Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clear the government’s stand on the education policy which was being implemented by the state’s Higher Education Department despite it being ‘discriminatory’ towards Punjabi language and culture.
In a statement here, Cheema said it was shocking that even as Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal governments had refused to implement the policy in its present form, the state Higher Education Department was holding meetings with university administrations to implement the new policy.
Earlier, the Punjabi Sahit Akademi had alleged that the new policy would reduce credits given to Punjabi in the syllabus and that it was being imposed unilaterally without taking any recommendations from the Board of Studies of the universities in the state.
