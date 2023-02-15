Clerk nabbed for accepting bribe in Abohar

Tribune News Service

Abohar, February 14

The Vigilance Bureau caught a clerk red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 at the tehsil complex today.

DSP Vigilance Raj Kumar said they had received a complaint that Rohit Kumar, who was earlier working in Fazilka, and now posted here, had demanded Rs 21,000 from the complainant for clearing the bill and the deal was finalised at Rs 20,000.

Earlier, the complainant had given Rs 10,000 to Rohit and lodged a complaint against him.

As soon as Rohit took

Rs 10,000 from the complainant, the Vigilance team caught him red-handed.