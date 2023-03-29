Close to nabbing Amritpal, Punjab tells HC; illegally detained: Counsel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Punjab Advocate-General Vinod Ghai on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the state was close to arresting pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh even as the petitioner in the habeas corpus petition seeking the fugitive’s “release” contended he was in “illegal custody” at the Shahkot police station in Jalandhar.

BBC punjabi a/c blocked Amid the crackdown on pro-Khalistan elements, the Twitter account of BBC Punjabi was blocked for a few hours. 3 held in Philippines Three suspected ‘Khalistan Tiger Force’ members: Manpreet (23), Amritpal (24) and Arshdeep (26) have been arrested in Philippine city of Iloilo.

Appearing before Justice NS Shekhawat’s Bench, the AG submitted that Amritpal was not arrested and the state was trying its best to nab him. He said Punjab was passing through a sensitive phase and national security was involved. As such, the arguments addressed before the court should be limited to the contentions raised in the habeas corpus petition.

It was, on the other hand, contended on petitioner Imaan Singh Khara’s behalf that Amritpal was in “illegal custody” at the Shahkot police station. To buttress his contention, the counsel submitted that they had CCTV footage of March 18.

After hearing both the parties, Justice Shekhawat asked the counsel to show evidence that Amritpal was in illegal custody of the Punjab Police. Justice Shekhawat asserted that the state’s categorical stand in the matter was that Amritpal had not been arrested. Anything contrary, if proven, would result in prosecution, he said.

Justice Shekhawat added the court would appoint a warrant officer or even ask the CJM concerned to carry out a raid immediately, if some material was placed before the Bench to show Amritpal was in illegal detention. Justice Shekhawat fixed the case for further hearing on Wednesday for enabling the state counsel to place before the Bench an affidavit by the IGP concerned, and the petitioner’s counsel to place on record additional facts.

Amicus curiae Tanu Bedi also submitted that she would be assisting the Bench on legal issues on the basis of precedents in cases where the state was denying illegal custody, but the petitioner was insisting on it.

The Bench was earlier also told by the petitioner that he was the legal adviser to organisation ‘Waris Punjab De’ and alleged detainee Amritpal. Among other things, the petitioner had alleged that Amritpal had been illegally and forcibly detained without any authority of law. Directions were also sought for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the “spot”. “If the detainee is found in illegal custody of the respondents, he be set at liberty forthwith,” the petitioner said.