Closure of ethanol plant not notified, protest on

Ferozepur, March 30
More than two months after CM Bhagwant Mann announced to shut down the ethanol plant run by Malbros International Private Limited at Zira, members of the “Sanjha Morcha” continue to protest demanding the issuance of a notification in that regard.
The protesters have now decided to intensify their stir. They will take out a protest march tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the company has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, contesting the withdrawal of approvals to operate the plant under Sections 25 and 26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act on alleged “flimsy” grounds following which the court directed the state government to decide their pleas in two weeks.
Mansurwala village sarpanch Gurmail Singh said though the CM, on January 17 this year, announced to shut down the ethanol plant, but the notification in that regard was still awaited. He said they would hold a protest rally at the Zira grain market tomorrow. “It’s been almost eight months since we have been staging a dharna... We also want to go back home, but the government is not taking us seriously,” said Gurmail Singh.
“We have been peacefully waiting for the notification. If the government’s intention is clear, it should issue the written orders without any further delay,” said Sanjha Morcha member Roman Brar.
Issue written orders
We have been peacefully waiting for the notification. If the govt’s intention is clear, it should issue the written orders without any further delay. Roman Brar, sanjha morcha member
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...