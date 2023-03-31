Closure of ethanol plant not notified, protest on

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 30

More than two months after CM Bhagwant Mann announced to shut down the ethanol plant run by Malbros International Private Limited at Zira, members of the “Sanjha Morcha” continue to protest demanding the issuance of a notification in that regard.

The protesters have now decided to intensify their stir. They will take out a protest march tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the company has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, contesting the withdrawal of approvals to operate the plant under Sections 25 and 26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act on alleged “flimsy” grounds following which the court directed the state government to decide their pleas in two weeks.

Mansurwala village sarpanch Gurmail Singh said though the CM, on January 17 this year, announced to shut down the ethanol plant, but the notification in that regard was still awaited. He said they would hold a protest rally at the Zira grain market tomorrow. “It’s been almost eight months since we have been staging a dharna... We also want to go back home, but the government is not taking us seriously,” said Gurmail Singh.

“We have been peacefully waiting for the notification. If the government’s intention is clear, it should issue the written orders without any further delay,” said Sanjha Morcha member Roman Brar.