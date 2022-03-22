Punjab: CLP leader's selection delayed by a week

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 21

The selection of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader has been delayed by at least a week as the party high command has asked Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary to listen to a cross-section of party leaders, besides the party candidates who have won or lost the elections.

The announcement of the PCC chief to replace Navjot Singh Sidhu is also expected around the same time.

Party president Sonia Gandhi has also appointed senior leader Ajay Maken to assess the post-poll situation in Punjab and suggest organisational changes based on the feedback from party contestants and other important leaders. The meetings with Punjab leaders are said to be taking place in Delhi.

For the CLP leader, Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Randhawa are among the contenders. In today’s session of the Vidhan Sabha, which saw the election of Kultar Singh Sandhwan as the Speaker, all eyes were on the conduct of the Congress MLA on the Opposition benches.

Talking in the context of live telecast of proceeding of the House, Bajwa said traditional parties had lot to hide, whereas the AAP was a new party and had no old baggage. People had the right to see the performance of the CM, ministers and the Opposition. He further said the House should run for at least 125 days in a year.

