CLU charges hiked for building violations in Punjab under PAPRA

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, November 11

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has increased the change of land use charges (CLU) and external development charges (EDC) for compounding of building violations and regularisation of unauthorised colonies under the provisions of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Rules.

However, no such regularisation will be allowed within 16 km from the boundary of Chandigarh, affecting the adjoining areas of Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar.

In the amended rules under Section 38 (2) of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), the department has also clarified that regularisation will also not be allowed if the colony was on public or panchayat land.

Officials in the department said in case the promoter of a colony had not obtained the CLU certificate under the illegal colony, double the amount of CLU charges would be levied. In case of industrial colony, a CLU fee of Rs 2 lakh per or double the amount of the charges (whichever is more) would be charged.

In case of residential colony, the promoter, in addition to paying various fee (EDC, licence fee, social infrastructure fund and urban development fund), will also have to pay compounding fee at a rate of 20 per cent of the total above paid charges.

In case of commercial colony, the compounding fee will be charged at a rate of 30 per cent of the total fee charges. In case of industrial colony, Rs 50,000 per acre would be charged for industrial component, while for the residential and commercial components, the charges as prescribed for residential and commercial colonies will be applicable.

It has been clarified that the promoter has to fulfil the provisions and norms required for grant of licence and layout plans have to be technically approved as per the planning norms. However, the non-compoundable building violations will have to be removed.

“The amendments would be useful only if the government brings all existing illegal colonies under its ambit and stop further illegal colonisation by regulating the registries of small plots after physical verification of the sites,” said a senior government functionary.

