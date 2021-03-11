CM announces to set up judicial commission under sitting HC judge to probe killing of Sidhu Moosewala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced to set up a judicial commission under chairmanship of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for inquiring into the murder case of popular singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.

The chief minister, while acceding to the request by Balkar Singh Sidhu, the father of the slain singer, said the state government would request the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case probed by the sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Mann said the state government would ensure full cooperation to the inquiry commission, including roping in of any central agency like National Investigation Agency. He asked the Director General of Police (DGP), to issue a clarification regarding his Sunday’s press conference about the incident.

Condemning the gruesome murder of Moosewala, the chief minister said the government would leave no stone unturned to put the perpetrators of the heinous crime behind bars.

Mann said he had already issued directions to police for a thorough investigation of the case in a prompt manner.

The chief minister said all aspects of security reduction of the late singer are also under scrutiny and responsibility for the lapse, if any, would be fixed.

Meanwhile, expressing shock and grief at the demise, the chief minister said he was a cultural icon of Punjab. Mann said he was with the aggrieved family in this hour of grief.