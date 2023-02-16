CM answerable to Governor: MoS

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 15

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal today condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his response to questions asked by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The minister said the Governor had a right to question the CM and the CM was answerable to him.

The minister also said complaints regarding the diversion of funds for various schemes had come to the fore which would be looked into.

The minister’s comments came during his day-long tour to Jalandhar as part of the Lok Sabha Pravaas Yojana for which various Union ministers have been given charge of various seats.

Meghwal, in-charge for Jalandhar, Gurdaspur and Amritsar Lok Sabha seats ahead of the 2024 elections, will oversee the overall development in these constituencies.

He called on Dera Sachkhand Ballan chief Sant Niranjan Dass, held an interaction with sarpanches and block and panchayat representatives over central schemes, held a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner office with officials and also held a press conference.

Meghwal also visited the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial to pay tributes to martyrs.