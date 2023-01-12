CM Bhagwant Mann appoints 17 chairpersons of boards, corporations, improvement trusts in Punjab

Chandigarh, January 12
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appointed 17 chairpersons of various corporations, boards and improvement trusts in the state.
Mann shared the details of the new appointments on his Twitter handle.
Among them, AAP leader Pradeep Chhabra was appointed as chairperson of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board.
AAP Punjab unit spokesperson Neel Garg has been appointed as chairperson of the Punjab Medium Industrial Development Board while Jasvir Kudni has been made chairperson of the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
Ashok Talwar has been appointed chairperson of the Amritsar Improvement Trust.
Similarly, several others have been appointed to the posts of chairperson of Improvement Trusts in Nawanshahr, Nabha, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Sangrur, Phagwara, Kapurthala, Barnala, Faridkot, Tarn Taran, Batala, Fazilka and Sultanpur Lodhi, according to details shared by the chief minister.
