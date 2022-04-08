CM Bhagwant Mann asks all offices to fix specific time for meeting people during work hours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Doing away with the culture of long wait for meeting officers in public offices, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a message on his Twitter handle on Friday asked all offices to fix specific time for meeting people during work hours daily.

He has asked government offices not to have a total ban on public carrying mobiles. The use should be allowed in case of an urgent need.

Asking all employees to strictly adhere to the time schedule in their offices, the Chief Minister has asked for a decent behaviour towards the general public who came to government offices along with extending them the correct guidance while getting their work done.