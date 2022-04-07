CM Bhagwant Mann asks sand contractors to strictly adhere to mining norms

Chandigarh, April 7

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday categorically asked sand contractors to strictly comply with the terms and conditions of mining stipulated in the agreement done with state government to ensure hassle free and smooth supply of sand to the people on the rates fixed by the state.

Reiterating his government’s firm commitment to ensure seamless supply of construction material to people at affordable rates, the Chief Minister said the current mining policy is being reviewed so as to formulate a new comprehensive pro-people mining policy. He said the Mines and Geology Department is reassessing the available quantity of sand at the existing mining sites and subsequently, new sites would also be included in the forthcoming mining policy after comprehensive study.

Mann assured the contractors that there would be no interference from any of his Minister, MLA or party worker. “If someone still forces you to resort to illegal practices, then you should record the conversation and upload the same on the ‘Anti Corruption Action Line’ number 9501-200-200, ” he said. At the same time, Mann said that if any complaint regarding malpractices is brought into his notice, the contractors would also face the similar action.

Apprising the Chief Minister of creating awareness amongst public about the difference between legal and illegal mining sites, Mining Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that display boards with relevant information would be installed at the demarcated legal sites.

Additional Chief Secretary to CM A. Venu Prasad and Principal Secretary Mining and Geology Rahul Bhandari also attended the meeting.