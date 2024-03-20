CM Bhagwant Mann bringing Punjab to brink of bankruptcy: Sukhbir Badal

Faridkot March 19
Sukhbir Badal has accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of bringing the state on the brink of bankruptcy. He was speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, which reached Faridkot on Tuesday.
He alleged that the state’s treasuries were looted to help spread the reach of AAP in other states. The CM is behaving like a puppet in the hands of Delhi leaders and is unmindful of the welfare of Punjab and Punjabis, Badal said.
Challenging Mann to disclose one development work which had been conducted during the two-year tenure of the AAP government, Badal said, “Forget creating any infrastructure, even basic amenities are being denied to the people.” He said all social welfare benefits had been curtailed, put on hold or scrapped.
Urging Punjabis to unite to rid the state of the ‘looters from Delhi’, Badal said, “The government is relying on advertisements and cheap public ‘tamashas’ instead of doing anything for Punjabis.”
